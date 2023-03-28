Cap Flexibility

dougb123
We now have 2 mil in Cap space available to us ranking us dead last or close to it depending on when you look at overthecap.
Giving Christian Wilkins a new contract this year, not really sure how much cap space that could give us say 8-12 mil I’m guessing – giving him a big signing bonus and moving quite a bit to the end of contract.
Let's go high and say after June 1st we have 27.5 mil minus the 5 to 10 mil for operations during the season (replacing injured players) Miami being who we our I would say closer to 10 mil. Leaving us 17.5 mil for free agency.
Cedrick Wilson trade post June 1st saves us 7 mil
More than likely we can’t trade either, but I would still try. Would give us the opportunity to try to find a marque talent at right tackle should one become available.
It is more important to keep our QB standing than to knock theirs down, reason why I would trade Ogbah. Other than the RT Grier needs to find more impact FA players in 5-6 mil range.
It is more important to keep our QB standing than to knock theirs down, reason why I would trade Ogbah. Other than the RT Grier needs to find more impact FA players in 5-6 mil range.