Cap Flexibility

We now have 2 mil in Cap space available to us ranking us dead last or close to it depending on when you look at overthecap.
  • Sure things Miami can do to create cap space
Cutting Byron Jones post June 1st who can no longer play gives us gives us 13.6 mil
Giving Christian Wilkins a new contract this year, not really sure how much cap space that could give us say 8-12 mil I’m guessing – giving him a big signing bonus and moving quite a bit to the end of contract.
Let's go high and say after June 1st we have 27.5 mil minus the 5 to 10 mil for operations during the season (replacing injured players) Miami being who we our I would say closer to 10 mil. Leaving us 17.5 mil for free agency.
  • Not (highly unlikely) so sure trades Miami can make after June 1st
Biggest trade bait on the Dolphins is Emmanuel Ogbah who is carrying a 17 mil cap hit and a June 1st trading that would save us 15.185 mil
Cedrick Wilson trade post June 1st saves us 7 mil
More than likely we can’t trade either, but I would still try. Would give us the opportunity to try to find a marque talent at right tackle should one become available.
It is more important to keep our QB standing than to knock theirs down, reason why I would trade Ogbah. Other than the RT Grier needs to find more impact FA players in 5-6 mil range.
 
I think Wilson is more likely for a potential trade. Only way to trade Og under the circumstances is to eat a substantial part of his salary, then what's the point? Might as well keep him. Besides, he is very versatile on a unit that requires solid depth for the rotation.

I understand he is being overpaid, but what's done is done. To me, eating his contract to move him is throwing good money after bad.
 
