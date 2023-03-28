Cap Flexibility

Sure things Miami can do to create cap space

Not (highly unlikely) so sure trades Miami can make after June 1st

We now have 2 mil in Cap space available to us ranking us dead last or close to it depending on when you look at overthecap.Cutting Byron Jones post June 1st who can no longer play gives us gives us 13.6 milGiving Christian Wilkins a new contract this year, not really sure how much cap space that could give us say 8-12 mil I’m guessing – giving him a big signing bonus and moving quite a bit to the end of contract.Let's go high and say after June 1st we have 27.5 mil minus the 5 to 10 mil for operations during the season (replacing injured players) Miami being who we our I would say closer to 10 mil. Leaving us 17.5 mil for free agency.Biggest trade bait on the Dolphins is Emmanuel Ogbah who is carrying a 17 mil cap hit and a June 1st trading that would save us 15.185 milCedrick Wilson trade post June 1st saves us 7 milMore than likely we can’t trade either, but I would still try. Would give us the opportunity to try to find a marque talent at right tackle should one become available.It is more important to keep our QB standing than to knock theirs down, reason why I would trade Ogbah. Other than the RT Grier needs to find more impact FA players in 5-6 mil range.