Cap Hits - 2025

I really don't expect much from this team in 2025 on improvement with the return of the GM and Coach.



However, there are some serious cap hits the Dolphins need to deal with. Outside what we are already carrying forward, with

Howard $15.7 million and Shaq Barrett $4.4 million. They have the some significant hits staring at them in the face:



Should they cut or trade any of these guys after June 1st they would receive some cap savings: My opinion - get rid of them all

Armstead - Savings 14 Mil

Hill - Trade 16 mil

Chubb - 20 mil

These are pretty good savings in the cap for 2 players that are injury prone and one that has some trade value.

These players I would out-right cut that would have no cap hits but save money- Ferguson & Ezukanma

These players I would cut with small dead cap hits - Tindall, Bailey, Mostert, Smith



Finally this list of guys I would try and negotiate a team friendly restructure:

Jalen Ramsey $16.6 million - Unwilling - Trade him- still has value

Austin Jackson $14 million - Unwilling - Send him packing

Jaelan Phillips $13.3 million - Unwilling - Trade

Zach Sieler $12.4 million - Unwilling - Keep him



I would also try and restructure Smythe



Again - Dolphins have some serious issues with cap space and REAL holes on the team. I would start the process now and rebuild from the draft and back-off on FA's. I don't think this team is a contender any longer and is on a backward slide. You may have a different opinion, I just don't see any improvement with the return of a status quo