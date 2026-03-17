 Cap Ramifications of Waddle Trade | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cap Ramifications of Waddle Trade

jimthefin

jimthefin

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I see that Denver is taking every penny of his contract but is there dead money left behind in Miami?
 
Overthecap saysMiami will take on $26.3 million in dead money.

What are we doing, collecting the stuff?

Does Miami have a nice shelf with all the Dead Cap decorating it?
 
jimthefin said:
Overthecap saysMiami will take on $26.3 million in dead money.

What are we doing, collecting the stuff?

Does Miami have a nice shelf with all the Dead Cap decorating it?
Click to expand...
It might come in the form of the top pick in next years draft.
 
jimthefin said:
Overthecap saysMiami will take on $26.3 million in dead money.

What are we doing, collecting the stuff?

Does Miami have a nice shelf with all the Dead Cap decorating it?
Click to expand...
LOL...

This was the best possible way to do it.

Just NUKE this year's cap and be done with it. None of that New Orleans stuff where you shed player after player for 8 years while pretending to compete.

RIP that bandaid off.
 
this year is going to be a bunch of rookies, guys still on rookie contracts and then a few paid guys.

2027/28 is when the cap space is cleared out, minus the Tua and Chubb cuts and a few void dead caps from Brooks/Jackson/Brewer * if still on the team
 
jimthefin said:
Overthecap saysMiami will take on $26.3 million in dead money.

What are we doing, collecting the stuff?

Does Miami have a nice shelf with all the Dead Cap decorating it?
Click to expand...
It's the cost of doing poor business, thanks Grier and FU
 
jimthefin said:
Overthecap saysMiami will take on $26.3 million in dead money.

What are we doing, collecting the stuff?

Does Miami have a nice shelf with all the Dead Cap decorating it?
Click to expand...

Its like we are paying for/buying draft picks which are more valuable in the long run.

Next year at this time, we will have one of the largest cap space in the NFL.
 
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