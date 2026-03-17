Cap Ramifications of Waddle Trade

It might come in the form of the top pick in next years draft.Overthecap saysMiami will take on $26.3 million in dead money.
What are we doing, collecting the stuff?
Does Miami have a nice shelf with all the Dead Cap decorating it?
LOL...Overthecap saysMiami will take on $26.3 million in dead money.
What are we doing, collecting the stuff?
Does Miami have a nice shelf with all the Dead Cap decorating it?
It's the cost of doing poor business, thanks Grier and FUOverthecap saysMiami will take on $26.3 million in dead money.
What are we doing, collecting the stuff?
Does Miami have a nice shelf with all the Dead Cap decorating it?
Overthecap saysMiami will take on $26.3 million in dead money.
What are we doing, collecting the stuff?
Does Miami have a nice shelf with all the Dead Cap decorating it?