Cap space after getting Wilson

According to spotrack we were 22.4mill under the cap to start today. Wilson will cost at least 6 guaranteed so that leaves 16.4mill. We need north of 11mill for our 10 draft picks so that leaves 5.4mill of cap space. Anyone cares to tell us what our next move will be? With all of our needs there's not much we can do with 5mill. Is Tua's deal getting restructured?
 
Relax. 😂
 
I’d imagine they have a few restructures on the back burner that they’ll trigger if/when needed.
 
They could restructure Jackson, Brooks, Ramsey, and give Seiler a new contract and create a pretty good chunk of space
 
