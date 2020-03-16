Cap space after todays signings

A

aara336

Rookie
Joined
Mar 17, 2012
Messages
12
Reaction score
0
Does that include Rashad Kilgore and albert Wilson....if not maybe 40 mil correct
 
marino2duper73

marino2duper73

Active Roster
Joined
May 6, 2004
Messages
851
Reaction score
274
Age
46
Location
Twin Falls, Idaho
We're not going to get better in FA being cheap all day. We got better on D dramatically. Draft the O needs. Trade X as part of the move up for Tua. You can't hang on to all of that cap and expect to get better. Huge day for this team. No more coupons. We got quality players, for valid contracts. Flowers maybe a bit high, but at G he will be better than current. I know it's hard to be optimistic after years of trash deals, but this is truly how it's done.
 
DolfanDaveInATX

DolfanDaveInATX

Starter
Joined
Apr 26, 2003
Messages
3,909
Reaction score
44
Location
Mason, MI
The Byron Jones deal appears to be at least slightly front loaded. The fourth year on Van Noy -- and likely the third years on Lawson and Flowers -- are funny money.
 
DolfanDaveInATX

DolfanDaveInATX

Starter
Joined
Apr 26, 2003
Messages
3,909
Reaction score
44
Location
Mason, MI
The Byron Jones deal appears to be at least slightly front loaded. The fourth year on Van Noy -- and likely the third years on Lawson and Flowers -- are funny money.
 
ChrisTRD

ChrisTRD

Starter
Joined
Sep 10, 2010
Messages
2,318
Reaction score
929
Location
New Milford, CT
Still have a decent amount left. I don't see anymore big signings. Really those are what we needed the cap space for. Now small signings and draft. That's where we will fill our O holes.
 
ChrisTRD

ChrisTRD

Starter
Joined
Sep 10, 2010
Messages
2,318
Reaction score
929
Location
New Milford, CT
Exactl
marino2duper73 said:
We're not going to get better in FA being cheap all day. We got better on D dramatically. Draft the O needs. Trade X as part of the move up for Tua. You can't hang on to all of that cap and expect to get better. Huge day for this team. No more coupons. We got quality players, for valid contracts. Flowers maybe a bit high, but at G he will be better than current. I know it's hard to be optimistic after years of trash deals, but this is truly how it's done.
Click to expand...
Exactly. We didn't free up a ton of space to be cheap.
 
A

aara336

Rookie
Joined
Mar 17, 2012
Messages
12
Reaction score
0
I'm guessing 40 mil and all younger players no 30+ year olds and role players besides jones I like it fair market value short deals playing for a final pay day
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,118
Reaction score
1,423
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Depending on how the deals are structured, I think around 25-30 mil left
Click to expand...
We had like 89

Flowers - 10
Lawson - 10
Jones - 17
Van Noy - 12.5

sooo ~49.5

my guess would be we still have nearly 40, and the Albert cut got us an additional 9ish so could be nearly 50 left.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom