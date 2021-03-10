Carl Lawson

GeauxFins2020
Hes 25. Hes a good player.
Looking at Pro Football Focus’ grades, Lawson was 13th amongst starting edge defenders in defense grade (76.3), and ninth in pass-rush grade (84.9). Lawson was winning as a pass-rusher at a high level, but his 5.5 sacks did not represent that accurately.
Thanks to ESPN’s Created Sacks metric, we learned that Lawson was the first defender to win his block on 10.5 of Cincinnati’s 17 sacks. This means that Lawson helped create an additional five sacks on top of his own 5.5 quarterback takedowns.
