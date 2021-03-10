 Carl Lawson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Carl Lawson

GeauxFins2020

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
265
Reaction score
243
Age
55
Location
Near Tampa
Hes 25. Hes a good player.

Looking at Pro Football Focus’ grades, Lawson was 13th amongst starting edge defenders in defense grade (76.3), and ninth in pass-rush grade (84.9). Lawson was winning as a pass-rusher at a high level, but his 5.5 sacks did not represent that accurately.

Thanks to ESPN’s Created Sacks metric, we learned that Lawson was the first defender to win his block on 10.5 of Cincinnati’s 17 sacks. This means that Lawson helped create an additional five sacks on top of his own 5.5 quarterback takedowns.
 
Fin_Frenzy_84

Fin_Frenzy_84

Starter
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
3,717
Reaction score
92
I think he'd be a nice fit for us as well but his price tag seems pretty unknown at that moment.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
38,642
Reaction score
54,271
Location
Kissimmee,FL
They might look at him. Hard to say what they're thinking but we're close to find out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom