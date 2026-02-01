 Carpet Dinosaur: Dolphins Interested in Cousins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Carpet Dinosaur: Dolphins Interested in Cousins

I’ve been seeing this Carpet Scoops hashtag on a lot a breaking dolphins news. Sometimes before the experts. Who is this guy?
 
Does anybody post how much crap these social media people get wrong.
 
I’d lose faith in sully and Hafley instantly. This would be Chris Grier building an oline level of incompetence.
 
That would stupid and be the same mistake Miami made by signing Ryan Fitzpatrick the first year Brian Flores was hired. Let Ewers play and live with the results. What is there to gain by playing a journeyman QB?
 
