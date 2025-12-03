Carson Beck to compete with Tua ?

Mendoza will be out of our reach and instead of reaching for a QB in the mid teens, what about drafting Carson Beck in the mid rounds to compete with Tua in 2026?



Due to Tua's contract he probably returns next year but with how poorly he has played this year, Carson Beck could probably beat him out.



We also have so many other pressing needs to address in the early rounds of the draft.



After a mid season slump he has played better down the stretch. He threw a bit too many picks 10, for my liking. He did however have the 8th highest passer rating in college football.



His game needs some refinement but he does possess an NFL physical skill set in terms of his size arm strength and decent mobility.