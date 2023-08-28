spiketex
Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Speculation on CBS Sports that the Dolphins have had discussions with Carson Wentz. May be nothing but it might mean that we are looking for more at the backup QB role than Mike White and Skylar Thompson are showing. My concern with Wentz is that he has a reputation of being "me first". Maybe not a coincidence that he was kicked out of Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Washington in the past 3 seasons.