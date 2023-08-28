 Carson Wentz | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Speculation on CBS Sports that the Dolphins have had discussions with Carson Wentz. May be nothing but it might mean that we are looking for more at the backup QB role than Mike White and Skylar Thompson are showing. My concern with Wentz is that he has a reputation of being "me first". Maybe not a coincidence that he was kicked out of Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Washington in the past 3 seasons.
 
We could have signed him months ago...but didn't. This belongs in the bin with the other topic suggesting we should trade for that short #1 pick..
 
But at this point, is Wentz even that? I'm not so sure.
Can’t argue with that but at least he has some positive NFL experience. Skyler looks lost out there aside from preseason. I’m no fan of Wentz.
 
