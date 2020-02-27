Case for Tom Brady

This is just a funny story I heard on sports radio today and it’s not even really about Brady to Miami. So the segment was make a case on why every team should go after Tom Brady.



mind you they already decided that Baltimore, Kansas City, Green Bay and New Orleans are the only teams where there was no need to sign Brady. So they’re making a case for 28 teams to sign Brady.



They get to the Eagles and they say: Philadelphia can sign Brady, trade their 1st and Carson Wentz to Miami for #5, and draft Tua, and have Tua sit behind Brady for a year or 2.



I actually think that would pretty smart on the Eagles part but how would people feel if Miami actually did a trade like that? Wentz is far from sturdy even though he played every single game for once this past season.