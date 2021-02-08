Case made to draft Sewell tonight?

Chiefs offensive line gave KC zero chance to win tonight.

You can not have enough quality linemen.



I felt like this game was over when Fisher got injured 2 weeks ago.

It was my main concern coming in (concerned that what we saw was destined to occur).



Now, you could say 'starters and good depth can be found later in the draft..'



Yeah, but, you stick an elite tackle into our mix right now and our line becomes Elite AF and we get a quality run game, super-effective play action, and plenty of time for our guys to get open.



.02