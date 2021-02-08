 Case made to draft Sewell tonight? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Case made to draft Sewell tonight?

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
904
Reaction score
781
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Chiefs offensive line gave KC zero chance to win tonight.
You can not have enough quality linemen.

I felt like this game was over when Fisher got injured 2 weeks ago.
It was my main concern coming in (concerned that what we saw was destined to occur).

Now, you could say 'starters and good depth can be found later in the draft..'

Yeah, but, you stick an elite tackle into our mix right now and our line becomes Elite AF and we get a quality run game, super-effective play action, and plenty of time for our guys to get open.

.02
 
A

anthonyvfrancis1989

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2020
Messages
78
Reaction score
204
Age
31
Location
Canada
ChitownPhins28 said:
Chiefs offensive line gave KC zero chance to win tonight.
You can not have enough quality linemen.

I felt like this game was over when Fisher got injured 2 weeks ago.
It was my main concern coming in (concerned that what we saw was destined to occur).

Now, you could say 'starters and good depth can be found later in the draft..'

Yeah, but, you stick an elite tackle into our mix right now and our line becomes Elite AF and we get a quality run game, super-effective play action, and plenty of time for our guys to get open.

.02
Click to expand...
You could literally use the results of this Super Bowl to argue for drafting an array and variety of players, depending on your narrative.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
9,182
Reaction score
24,254
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
The Chiefs were missing their starters. How is that a case to draft Sewell? Is Sewell never gonna miss a game in his career? If we draft Sewell and reach the SB but lose Sewell in the playoffs we'd be in the same position the Chiefs are in.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
10,307
Reaction score
12,800
Sewell appears to be one of a handful of elite players in this draft, so I would assume he'd be in play at #3 if we were unable to move down and forced to pick there.

This game didn't impact my outlook on that.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,399
Reaction score
1,440
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Stupid narrative.
I could flip the argument and use tonight's game to support using #1 pick for all four positions along DL.

See now, I am using your argument against you.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
10,307
Reaction score
12,800
superphin said:
The Chiefs were missing their starters. How is that a case to draft Sewell? Is Sewell never gonna miss a game in his career? If we draft Sewell and reach the SB but lose Sewell in the playoffs we'd be in the same position the Chiefs are in.
Click to expand...
I think he means double up on pro bowl offensive linemen.

Don't be the Chefs.

When your pro bowl Left Tackle goes down, go to your other pro bowl Left Tackle on your bench!
 
goonies

goonies

Second String
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
1,746
Reaction score
347
Location
Miami,FL
At # 3 Miami should draft either smith, chase, pitts. If Miami see parsons as a Devon white type player I wouldn’t be surprised by the pick. For all we know Miami might go Sewell/ harrris and free agent WR. We don’t know. What we do know is Miami needs a RB , a center in my opinion and a great young reciever.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom