Cash out?

I wouldnt be betting anything this week with us without Ramsey and Armstead.
If we were completely healthy I do think we'd hammer them, but its uncertain that we can handle them without our elite CB and LT
 
niw said:
But i think we are gonna win. And it would hurt leaving that much on the table
Yeah, that's gambling. Gotta know when to fight another day. If you think we are gonna win, whyd you ask if you should cash out? 🤔
 
E30M3 said:
Honestly i always think we are gonna win, and I know you guys are the only ones who could change my mind. Because I value your opinions on here. Im 95% not cashing out,the armstrad injury does suck tho.
 
I’d either cash out now….or maybe the farthest I’d go is to see if the Phins get an early lead tomorrow and then the cash-out amount increases.

You have 10x your bet. Take the money and run.
 
Take it… on the road, game 1, strong chargers team…

But look at like this, what would hurt more: cashing out and fins win
Stay in and fins lose


I say hedge, win today and it takes the edge off if fins lose tomorrow
 
