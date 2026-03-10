Cathartic Cetaceans

Nugtron
This new regime is purging the **** outta the roster, albeit they are also being smart by keeping key building blocks and adding a few possible ones.
IMO, everything feels very fresh. Signing Malik Willis doesn't mean we are doing the same dance as per our past MO over the last, I dunno, 20 ****ing years...
I don't see how Willis is going to stymie our plans to start a new going forward. If he sucks ass, do you really think we won't go all in during the 2027 draft for a QB?
I'm quite ignorant when it comes to the cap, but teams always seem to finagle contracts to get players they want.
Don't be afraid, stay positive, and embrace the new.
