Cathartic Cetaceans

Nugtron

Nugtron

Metal Fingers catches everything
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
1,483
Reaction score
2,973
Location
Central NJ
This new regime is purging the **** outta the roster, albeit they are also being smart by keeping key building blocks and adding a few possible ones.

IMO, everything feels very fresh. Signing Malik Willis doesn't mean we are doing the same dance as per our past MO over the last, I dunno, 20 ****ing years...

I don't see how Willis is going to stymie our plans to start a new going forward. If he sucks ass, do you really think we won't go all in during the 2027 draft for a QB?

I'm quite ignorant when it comes to the cap, but teams always seem to finagle contracts to get players they want.

Don't be afraid, stay positive, and embrace the new.
 
