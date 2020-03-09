CB FA or Draft ?

IMO we need to found 2 solid CB, 1 to start opposite of Xavier and a second in addition to Needham (not really sure about him for the future) in injury case.



When I look at FA and the draft.........IMO it's obvious we can found them in the draft Pool.



Look at this listing (I looked at their stats and many are approximatively the same) :



Trevon diggs, Jeff gladness, Cameron Dantzler, Bryce Hall, Damon Arnette, Kindle Vildor and why not Trajan Bandy.



We really could pick 2 of them with our 2b round and our third round pick.



Opinions on them, who is the best choice for our defensive backfield scheme ?