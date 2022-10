xSxPxHx said:





Tua out shouldn’t hurt nearly as bad as losing Xavien Howard The Miami Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa but the Dolphins offense should still be fine, the defense without Xavien Howard is a different story. So... I honestly think this will be a loss if X is not out there. Who knows when jones will be back. Click to expand...

Howard really hasn’t played well this year since he has been dealing with his groin injury. Obviously he is an excellent player when he is healthy but opposing QB’s no longer fear throwing in his direction because they know he has been struggling ever since his injury has seemed to slow him down a step or two.