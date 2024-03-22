CB Kendall Fuller with Travis Wingfield: Playing ALL OVER the Field.

Connection to Jordan Poyer?

He is a good friend and one of my teammates when I was back in Washington. Love golfing together.



You began your career playing mostly in the slot. You go to Washington and play primarily on the outside. I'm curious how does your experience playing the Nickle inside help you see the field better from the boundary?

I just had better understanding of the game. A lot of times a young Corner he just wants to play man, he doesn't want to think about a lot. You don't want to have to see a lot. But getting in that Nickel you understand really what everyone is doing. At Nickel you have to work with the Corner, work with the Safety, work with the MLB, you're blitzing a lot more so you have to work with DEs. You learn what everyone is doing. My biggest thing is...I like to know where my help is. If I'm only knowing what my position is that limits me as a player. Instead of working with the guys and figuring out, okay my safety is playing these routes, I can focus on these two routes. Just little things that helps you on the field.



We got two guys that can do that pretty well. Jevon Holland and Jalen Ramsey. What does having so many guys that can do that, that can be multiple, how does that help?

If you can give an offense so many different looks. Anytime as a defense you can dictate an offense, even just disguising things to make the QB think twice and give an extra second for the rush to get there. And it's more fun. Players love moving around and doing different things.



How much fun will it be having Jalen Ramsey beside you?

I shot him a text. We played in the Army All American Bowl together. To play at his level is not an easy thing to do for 9 years. I have a lot of respect for him. We came out of High School together. Top recruits. It's been fun to watch him and it will be fun to suit up with him.



Your reaction to going against Tyreek Hill and Waddle in practice everyday?

I'm glad I don't have to play against them anymore. I played with Tyreek in Kansas City. His competitive nature, it will be fun competing in practice. The first thing I think of is fun. He would be playing basketball in the locker room, 2 minutes left, go throw his cleats on, run to practice, come back as soon as practice is over and pick up the basketball again. He is a big little kid. Those are the type of guys you love to be around. Lot of energy.





