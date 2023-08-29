 CB Noah Igbinoghene traded to Dallas | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CB Noah Igbinoghene traded to Dallas

As much as I hated the pick, this was the best camp of his career, and I was hoping and expecting it to be the best year of his career. This cements his legacy as one of the biggest busts in Miami history.

The only thing worse than that would be if he went somewhere else and actually gave them quality play. LoL. i wont hold my breath, but it does seem like such the Miami Dolphin type
of thing to happen.

Anyone know anything about Kelvin Joseph?
 
bye bye bye justin timberlake gif GIF
 
Joseph is a good special teamer and played both corner and safety in college per my Cowboys buddy. Interesting. Disappointment for disappointment swap, but we get an extra year with Joseph.

Is Cam Smith now boundary corner opposite X until Ramsey returns? Eli Apple?
 
BREAKING: Trade: Dolphins are sending 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for CB Kelvin Joseph, Dallas’ former second-round pic, per sources.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom