CBS assesses our game

IMAWriter

IMAWriter

All about Flores, no team comparisons or evaluations….well, at least no Tua concussion stuff. They’ve pronounced the Fins guilty of something.. not sure what. Even Steve Wilkes, another minority is in on the lawsuit. You’ll recall he was fired 12 games into his first season for incompetence… 3 OCs in one season. You can’t make this up. Count on us losing another draft choice unless Ross agrees to move the franchise to Saigon.
 
Jelly Bean

Jelly Bean

Blah Blah Blah Whatever GIF by Minions
 
'Deep

'Deep

Smh, Cowher just picked Pittsburgh. Can't wait to shove tonight's win down every media a**holes throat.
 
Atila

Atila

'Deep said:
Smh, Cowher just picked Pittsburgh. Can't wait to shove tonight's win down every media a**holes throat.
… why would you feel some type of way because long time Steelers head coach Coach Cowber picked Pittsburgh to win.

70% of this forum thinks Miami is going to win 13 games every season.

People have natural biases.
 
