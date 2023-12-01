CBS didn’t age well…Dolphins second hardest schedule??

Opening Day CBS reported the Dolphins as having the second hardest schedule! Had we been told…..
“Don’t worry with this schedule our fins would start 8-3”
Im sure all of us would take it??
Now the talking heads on TV who rarely think for themselves and just repeat one another endlessly……”Miami only beats up on below .500 teams”
Let’s keep in mind, these are the same talking heads that predicted Miamis schedule as being brutal! Now they have flip flopped back to “Miami hasn’t beat anyone”
So which is it?? The dolphins have a tough schedule or now that the dolphins are 3/4 through that so called tough schedule they haven’t beaten anybody??
It’s sure fun to re-hash opening day expert predictions!!
