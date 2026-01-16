DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 2,158
- Reaction score
- 4,291
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Miami, FL
CBS Mock Draft have the Dolphins Building the Trenches in Rd 1 - DolphinsTalk
NFL Draft guru Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports put out a new mock draft, and with the 11th overall pick, he has Miami addressing its offensive line. Round 1, Pick #11: Kadyn Proctor, IOL, Alabama “Proctor is a massive, athletic LT with impressive balance and the ability to move effectively in space...
dolphinstalk.com