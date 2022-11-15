 CBS: Prisco admits he was wrong (nice blurb) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CBS: Prisco admits he was wrong (nice blurb)

Bopkin02

NY8123

How can you NOT give this kid the credit he CLEARLY earned at this point. He's playing at a level never seen in Miami and that is a damn hard task to do given the shadow of a Hall of Fame QB who rewrote the game in his era.

Sure, "do it over time" yadda yadda yadds, no one sees the future, give the kid the credit for what he's earned now.
 
Finfan83nj

Tired of everyone making excuses about how well he’s playing. Giving everyone else credit except the man doing it. Yeah Hill has been huge for this team. But remember who gets Hill and all our other weapons the ball. The way Tua is processing things pre snap and the speed in which he delivers the ball is elite right now.
 
