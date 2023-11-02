CB's Ramsey and X are back into starting CB roles this week for the first time ever, and Kohou will thrive in the slot. You may have missed it, but Kohou played the slot all game vs the Patriots with Ramsey and Apple at the outside CB's responsibility. Kohou is going to really shine this week IMO, and i'm curious to see what we do in our base Nickel against the Chiefs.I suspect we will run a wide variety of looks and coverages, mixing up responsibility on TE Kelsey. We'll see Kohou, Elliott, and Holland on Kelsey throughout the game, and I suspect whoever is on him will get plenty of LB help as well.Here's a look at some of the ways we used Kohou vs New England, and you add X in there where we had Apple and it's easy to get excited about the possibilities, especially with Holland returning. I'd like to see Holland get primary responsibility on Kelsey this week.