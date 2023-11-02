 CB's Ramsey and X are back into starting CB roles this week for the first time ever, and Kohou will thrive in the slot | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CB's Ramsey and X are back into starting CB roles this week for the first time ever, and Kohou will thrive in the slot

4.jpg
CB's Ramsey and X are back into starting CB roles this week for the first time ever, and Kohou will thrive in the slot. You may have missed it, but Kohou played the slot all game vs the Patriots with Ramsey and Apple at the outside CB's responsibility. Kohou is going to really shine this week IMO, and i'm curious to see what we do in our base Nickel against the Chiefs.
I suspect we will run a wide variety of looks and coverages, mixing up responsibility on TE Kelsey. We'll see Kohou, Elliott, and Holland on Kelsey throughout the game, and I suspect whoever is on him will get plenty of LB help as well.
Here's a look at some of the ways we used Kohou vs New England, and you add X in there where we had Apple and it's easy to get excited about the possibilities, especially with Holland returning. I'd like to see Holland get primary responsibility on Kelsey this week.
 
Kader will thrive in the slot. He plays the slot like a free safety, dominating all over the field including hitting the QB. Best tackler on the team too.

Once of the greatest UDFA pickups in Phins history.
 
As happy as this makes me that the secondary lineup we envisioned at the beginning of the season will finally all be on the field together (including Holland and Elliott), keep in mind it’s Mahomes and the Chiefs we are playing. They will make plays and get yards in the passing game. Let’s not all freak out when they do. If we can make a few big plays in pass D - a couple picks / some big 3rd down stops etc - that’s more realistic to look for than us holding them to Mac Jones like numbers.
 
😂

Good luck in the gameday thread with that.
 
Kohou seems to be a good fit playing the inside role and being closer to the center of the action. He's not as athletic as the other guys but he's a good football player with a good awareness for the football.
 
I would like to see if this allows Baker or Elliott to spy Mahomes. I think our QB pressures and sacks should increase against non-running QB's.
 
Phew.....so Holland, Elliot, Kohou, X, and Ramsey are going to be manning the secondary. Then we got Long, Baker, Phillips, Chubb, Seiler and Wilkins on the front end.......repeat that lineup to yourselves a few times. One more time........this is what we've been waiting forrrrr
 
As a lover of talented DB's, I am really excited right now.

Not looking ahead too much but Cam Smith should get a lot of run vs. the Raiders in two weeks.
 
