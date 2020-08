AMakados10 said: TB leaving the division is a huge power shift. That being said, I think the Pat's are still the favorites to win the division with Newton.



While the Pats have always been willing to sign talented, difficult players, I don't think they would've signed Cam if they thought his health and talents were shot. Click to expand...

Here is the thing with Cam though.....he does not fit their system at all. He is not an accurate passer (sub 60% career passer). Their system is more of a short pass, high completion, RAC offense. Cam is more of a hold the ball, hit something medium to long, or use his legs. This will not work in NE, and Billicheat won't let that system be the main system in NE. He is already talking about using multiple QB's. I agree though, NE is still the team to beat. They went 3-1 without Brady when he was suspended with 2 different QBs and won 11 games with Matt Cassel.On a side note, it will be interesting as a fan in general to see who has more success this season, Billicheat or Brady?