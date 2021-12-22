 CBS Sports writer's opinion of team needs. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CBS Sports writer's opinion of team needs.

D

dolphinkee

Scout Team
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 18, 2002
Messages
414
Reaction score
248
Location
Maryland
I saw this article and wanted to share a writer's opinion of what the Dolphin's and NFL team needs are to include players that will be free agents. Interesting what I didn't see as it pertains to the Dolphins, and their needs. I support the Dolphin's current QB and hopefully this organization builds around him because regardless of what's said he is a winner. Phin fan since 1971 and I saw in my opinion the greatest passer to ever play the game and he won zero superbowls. This team has a winner at QB and he needs support from the organization and coaches to get this team to the next level which is consistent playoff appearances and eventually superbowl champion.

www.cbssports.com

NFL 2022 draft order, team needs: Jaguars have top overall pick after trading places with Lions in Week 15

Here is where your favorite team is slated to pick after Week 15
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,524
Reaction score
3,584
Age
29
Location
Florida
I don't really like the term winner in reference to QBs.

It takes a team and I don't think anyone disagrees with that. There is a reason even Brady went to TB and not like...the Jags

Either a player has talent or they don't. Tua has talent, but he also has some weaknesses. We will see how it turns out.

If you do have that talent, you will win with the right pieces. If you don't, you won't. There is no such thing as not being as good but being a better winner.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
5,959
Reaction score
4,855
Age
45
Location
East Coast
Brissett as a notable FA 😂😂

Yes, as in we are noting he needs to go because he's terrible and we need a better backup
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom