CBS Sports writer's opinion of team needs.

NFL 2022 draft order, team needs: Jaguars have top overall pick after trading places with Lions in Week 15 Here is where your favorite team is slated to pick after Week 15

I saw this article and wanted to share a writer's opinion of what the Dolphin's and NFL team needs are to include players that will be free agents. Interesting what I didn't see as it pertains to the Dolphins, and their needs. I support the Dolphin's current QB and hopefully this organization builds around him because regardless of what's said he is a winner. Phin fan since 1971 and I saw in my opinion the greatest passer to ever play the game and he won zero superbowls. This team has a winner at QB and he needs support from the organization and coaches to get this team to the next level which is consistent playoff appearances and eventually superbowl champion.