CBS Sports writer's opinion of team needs.

dolphinkee
- Apr 18, 2002
- 414
- 248
- Maryland
I saw this article and wanted to share a writer's opinion of what the Dolphin's and NFL team needs are to include players that will be free agents. Interesting what I didn't see as it pertains to the Dolphins, and their needs. I support the Dolphin's current QB and hopefully this organization builds around him because regardless of what's said he is a winner. Phin fan since 1971 and I saw in my opinion the greatest passer to ever play the game and he won zero superbowls. This team has a winner at QB and he needs support from the organization and coaches to get this team to the next level which is consistent playoff appearances and eventually superbowl champion.
NFL 2022 draft order, team needs: Jaguars have top overall pick after trading places with Lions in Week 15
Here is where your favorite team is slated to pick after Week 15
www.cbssports.com