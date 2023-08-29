Cedric Wilson Restructures Contract

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 21,403
- Reaction score
- 50,619
- Location
- New Jersey
Gotta think Ez sticksHill, Waddle, Wilson, Berrios most likely.
Interesting race still for 5th and 6th WR.
Are we sure he is sticking or did we do this so the Colts find the contract a bit more palatable?
I still think Anderson is going to stay over Craycraft.EZ and Cracraft would seem to be the last 2 WRs. They have to give EZ a chance and Cracraft is a must for special teams.
Yeah, I was thinking something along those lines, not necessarily the Dolts though, just in generalAre we sure he is sticking or did we do this so the Colts find the contract a bit more palatable?