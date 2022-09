Absolutely putrid. It's a 17 game season, guys have to protect their bodies. But you can't leave the first down on the field and just go out of bounds. Those were two plays that were DESIGNED for him to do something with and that's how he cashes in. Team could have done those same plays with Hill or Waddle. They could have tried to use their "franchise" player. But they gave him two special plays and he literally did nothing but run out of bounds and then force this team's injured as heck linemen have to bust their busts trying to knock heads in short yardage.