Cedrick Wilson/WR Depth

mandal24
Genesis
Sorry if this has been discussed but is there any salary cap benefit if we cut Wilson?
If we keep 6 receivers (maybe we keep 5?.. we are definitely keeping 3 QBs)
To me its:
1. Hill
2. Waddle
3. EE (Love this dude's potential, always shows out when he gets opportunities)
4. Anderson (insurance if Hill/Waddle ever get injured)
5. Berrious (Returner)
6. Cracraft (Special Teams)
Wilson to me seems unnecessary. Definitely nice to have a luxury at WR.
I definitely could see the argument that Anderson gets cut and we keep Wilson instead but I like the idea of having Anderson's speed as an insurance policy if Hill or Waddle get hurt.
