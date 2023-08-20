 Cedrick Wilson/WR Depth | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cedrick Wilson/WR Depth

Sorry if this has been discussed but is there any salary cap benefit if we cut Wilson?

If we keep 6 receivers (maybe we keep 5?.. we are definitely keeping 3 QBs)

To me its:

1. Hill
2. Waddle
3. EE (Love this dude's potential, always shows out when he gets opportunities)
4. Anderson (insurance if Hill/Waddle ever get injured)
5. Berrious (Returner)
6. Cracraft (Special Teams)

Wilson to me seems unnecessary. Definitely nice to have a luxury at WR.

I definitely could see the argument that Anderson gets cut and we keep Wilson instead but I like the idea of having Anderson's speed as an insurance policy if Hill or Waddle get hurt.
 
River keeps making plays, made another nice catch on a fast ball for a first down

I think I would keep him over Wilson
 
