Center Conner Williams will NOT be holding out from Camp next week

According to this Williams will be reporting to camp. Great News!
Connor Williams Will Report to Training Camp; Won't Hold Out - Miami Dolphins
Per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams who did not report to mandatory OTA’s this offseason, will report to training camp on Tuesday. Williams is going into the final year of his contract and is seeking a new long-term deal, which is why he didn’t report to mandatory...
