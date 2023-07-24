 Center Conner Williams will NOT be holding out from Camp next week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Center Conner Williams will NOT be holding out from Camp next week

According to this Williams will be reporting to camp. Great News!
dolphinstalk.com

Connor Williams Will Report to Training Camp; Won't Hold Out - Miami Dolphins

Per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams who did not report to mandatory OTA’s this offseason, will report to training camp on Tuesday. Williams is going into the final year of his contract and is seeking a new long-term deal, which is why he didn’t report to mandatory...
1690212044677.png
 
Yep. Posted it here. https://finheaven.com/threads/official-tc-news-here-pre-1st-practice.378999/
 
All good news with Williams and Sieler showing up, good culture showing up :)
 
I'm excited to see Williams in our scheme year two. Typically, the second year of an offense and coaching staff both take large advances and Williams is a big part of that since he plays a key position (Center) and is probabally our 2nd or 3rd best OL. Now our coaching staff can put our LG and RT as major priorities and coach them up and get things figured out there.
 
Chiefs DT Chris Jones is officially holding out...

www.nbcsports.com

Report: Chris Jones wants $30 million per year

Jones is hoping to get close to Aaron Donald in annual pay.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com

Hard to argue he's not worth it, he should be talked about in the same breathe as Aaron Donald. I don't think Mahomes would have those rings witout Jones on his team.

He's a first ballot hall of famer at this point and only turned 29 earlier this month. I suspect he'll get a new deal long before we ever leave for Germany but if he wants to take the first 9 games off, I am cool with it.
 
