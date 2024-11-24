 CFP 2024 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CFP 2024

BIG 10 - 4 teams: Oregon (11-0), tOSU (10-1), Indiana (10-1), PSU (10-1), Pretty much all guaranteed a place since the all expected to win out and the loser of the conference championship will be ranked high, Oregon or tOSU. (One team with at best 11-2 after championship game)

SEC - 2 teams: Texas (10-1), UGA (9-2), Tennessee (9-2). One team will end up with 9-3 record, and it will be tough to include them in top 12. So, only two teams from SEC.

ACC - 3 teams: SMU (10-1), Miami (10-1). Clemson (9-2). This is tough to predict but it's shaping out to be a Miami loss at Syracuse, Clemson beating SMU in championship game, and 3 ACC teams ending the season with 2 losses, and all three making the top 12 ranking.

BIG 12 - 1 team: At least the champion with 2 losses on the season. ASU (9-2), ISU (9-2) or BYU (9-2)

MWC - 1 team: The winner, Boise State (10-1)

At large - 1 teams: Notre Dame (10-1).

12 teams: Oregon, toSU, Indiana, PSU, Texas, UGA or Tennesse, SMU, Clemson, Miami, BIG 12 winner, Boise, ND,
 
Now that we have 4 SEC and 4 BiG 10 teams in the playoffs out of 12 seeds, the question is whether ACC and BIG 12 need to close shop like PAC 12 and schools join either BIG 10 or SEC. Essentially, if a school wants to compete for the title in football, that's where they need to be.
That's what the playoffs is, BIG 10 versus SEC.
 
