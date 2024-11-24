LargoFin
BIG 10 - 4 teams: Oregon (11-0), tOSU (10-1), Indiana (10-1), PSU (10-1), Pretty much all guaranteed a place since the all expected to win out and the loser of the conference championship will be ranked high, Oregon or tOSU. (One team with at best 11-2 after championship game)
SEC - 2 teams: Texas (10-1), UGA (9-2), Tennessee (9-2). One team will end up with 9-3 record, and it will be tough to include them in top 12. So, only two teams from SEC.
ACC - 3 teams: SMU (10-1), Miami (10-1). Clemson (9-2). This is tough to predict but it's shaping out to be a Miami loss at Syracuse, Clemson beating SMU in championship game, and 3 ACC teams ending the season with 2 losses, and all three making the top 12 ranking.
BIG 12 - 1 team: At least the champion with 2 losses on the season. ASU (9-2), ISU (9-2) or BYU (9-2)
MWC - 1 team: The winner, Boise State (10-1)
At large - 1 teams: Notre Dame (10-1).
12 teams: Oregon, toSU, Indiana, PSU, Texas, UGA or Tennesse, SMU, Clemson, Miami, BIG 12 winner, Boise, ND,
