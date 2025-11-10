Champ Kelly probably responsible for making changes to our scouting department.

PHINSfan
FinHeaven VIP
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2004
- Messages
- 3,270
- Reaction score
- 2,313
- Age
- 63
- Location
- Broward, Fl.
According to Kyle Crabbs (in his write up for AZ Sports) our interim GM Champ Kelly is the most likely individual who fired Adam Engroff, and Anthony Hunt, the Miami Dolphins co directors of player personnel. In this write up Kyle explains that while Champ Kelly was the interim GM for the Raiders his job was to revamped their scouting department, and to bring new personnel to that department. And again, according to Kyle, Champ is likely charged with a similar task while he is our interim GM.