 Champ Kelly probably responsible for making changes to our scouting department. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Champ Kelly probably responsible for making changes to our scouting department.

According to Kyle Crabbs (in his write up for AZ Sports) our interim GM Champ Kelly is the most likely individual who fired Adam Engroff, and Anthony Hunt, the Miami Dolphins co directors of player personnel. In this write up Kyle explains that while Champ Kelly was the interim GM for the Raiders his job was to revamped their scouting department, and to bring new personnel to that department. And again, according to Kyle, Champ is likely charged with a similar task while he is our interim GM.
 
Then we can take a look at this year's raiders draft class to see if Champ put and left the right people on place 😀
 
Interesting move. If Kelly did have the power to make this decision (If … who really knows) … it makes me wonder if he will be sticking around?

If he’s the one announcing replacements… it really will suggest he’s here for a bit.

He’s a legacy Raider guy? I have to read up on him. What you’ve said about him here isn’t inspiring…

Edit: I read about him. Raiders and Bears? If he was their guy in 1980 I’d be ok.

I can’t imagine either had drafted well in the past decade.

I don’t love this.
 
Wonderful, a disciple from another organization that historically gives the middle finger to the offensive line.

So excited
They did draft two OL guys last year. One of them we heard quite a lot on here

Jackson Powers-Johnson and Delmar Glaze

Miami hired Champ in March 2025.. he was with the raiders since 2022 .. so he must have been directly involved with the 2024 draft
Yeah, the Raiders dumped him prior to the 25 draft. Raiders oline was trash while he was there.

We get what we pay for.
 
