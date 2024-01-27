Champ Weekend. Who Are You Pulling For And Why?

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
I have to think 95% (at least) of the Phins fan base is not rooting for the Chiefs yet they are for certain rooting against the Ravens. Count me in on that one. Then I'll be pulling for either NFC team. My hope is the Lions make it. We have some deep Phin roots to Campbell and you have to love is emotional investment into helping them win at all costs.
Who are you rooting for?
