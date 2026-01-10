Champ's Goodbye - Wowsa.

Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 10,257
- Reaction score
- 27,817
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
Make of this what you will. The comments lend a certain air to the situation.
Make of this what you will. The comments lend a certain air to the situation.
i agree. the fact that he expected to get the job when he should not have is on him. just not qualified based on his body of work to date. now i am even more glad he didn't get it, sounds like a baby. right way to respond is say nothing, keep head down, keep grinding. if he really is good, he will eventually get his shot. human interest story might be nice for some, but this is the nfl, not the red cross. babies cried through the night. you have to be kidding me with that. oh boy!Dude, you were brought in as a temp. hire. He must be hitting the bottle. If you're going to get fired, do it the right way:
Tell 'em Chief!Sympathy seeking is weak af and has no place in a savage sport. No wonder we were labeled a soft team by everyone lol. Bring in the tough era and leave this soft a5s culture in the rear view.
Dude, you were brought in as a temp. hire. He must be hitting the bottle. If you're going to get fired, do it the right way: