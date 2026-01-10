 Champ's Goodbye - Wowsa. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Champ's Goodbye - Wowsa.

Dude, you were brought in as a temp. hire. He must be hitting the bottle. If you're going to get fired, do it the right way:

fuck you half baked GIF
 
I saw this yesterday and while I was not rooting for him, this gives the perspective of the actual human element involved and it’s kinda sad to see that side of it. You can tell he really put his heart into it and is legitimately crushed. Still glad we went with Sully but appreciate the transparency.

One comment that stands out:
“This didn’t mean we have to move.”

Guess that means they may have found a spot for him to remain with the FO in some capacity, which was my hunch all along.
 
Stoobz said:
Make of this what you will. The comments lend a certain air to the situation.

Good riddance . Even if this is a tough spot and many don't make it because how hard the position of GM is, If anything the GM needs to have the maturity of a leader and class.

Champ demonstrated neither with that post.
Another failed acquisition by Grier if your ask me.

Plus not too smart either, he's burning bridges. He could have been kept as Assistant GM or some other position now he's gonzo for sure.

I read it again. I think I overreacted.
But still he wasn't our guy. GM is a position that requires as much smart as heart
 
Some Dude said:
i agree. the fact that he expected to get the job when he should not have is on him. just not qualified based on his body of work to date. now i am even more glad he didn't get it, sounds like a baby. right way to respond is say nothing, keep head down, keep grinding. if he really is good, he will eventually get his shot. human interest story might be nice for some, but this is the nfl, not the red cross. babies cried through the night. you have to be kidding me with that. oh boy!
 
Some Dude said:
we don't know what Champ was told behind doors, but Ross should have made it clear . . . 'you're not the guy. Fulfill the duties until the GM is hired.'
 
