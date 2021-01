I found it interesting what Mando said about Flores always wanting competition and yet here we are and Tua is already the winner?...then again its all NFL politics right now so you can't look into it too much...its also obvious but true about Bill O as an OC ...the guy will try to use us as a catapult to a new HC gig which is good because he'll do his best, but bad because we'd be scrambling again to find another OC relatively soon....still though he did do a decent job and he's a NE guy thats been with Flores before...they obviously know each other and Flores did get hooked up with all of these draft picks by trading with OBrien....I think that the Gailey deal was just that Flores didn't want to confirm anything until he heard it from Chan himself...