I can't see it happening. At some point before the draft he'll have a weigh in, either privately or publicly. Some team will be convinced and draft him before #18. The only question for the kid is his weight. He has elite skills, and if he can handle the physical nature of the NFL, remain durable, beat press coverage and generally hold up physically ... Smith will become a star. Opinions will differ on him, but no way he lasts to #18, because a GM who is sold on him swoops in and picks him before #18.