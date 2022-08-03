 Chances Brady still comes to Dolphins in some form in 2023? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chances Brady still comes to Dolphins in some form in 2023?

LegionOfZoom

LegionOfZoom

I could see Ross still bringing in Brady next year to be part owner, or slight chance to play in 2023.

All the dust would be settled, and its apparent Ross and Beal have huge interest in him. He also has a nice house in Miami.

Thoughts? Its not as crazy as it sounds.

Don't forget 2 months ago brady said this.

 
artdnj

artdnj

Any reason why the thread titled "wed 8.3 open practice tweets here! no Ross talk" is visible only when I log off but not there when I log in?
 
LegionOfZoom

LegionOfZoom

it is exactly as crazy as it sounds
I dont think so. Bruce Beal and Brady are good friends. They have gone to parties and weddings together, Kentucky derby, ect.... the connection is still there.

The only reason it was derailed was because of the lawsuit.
 
LegionOfZoom

LegionOfZoom

Your tua hate has taken you over the edge. Seek help
I've never said i hate Tua. This about Brady coming to the dolphins in the front office or owner. I understand you are still in the denial phase of what just happened and the facts. That's cool.
 
