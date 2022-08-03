Chances Brady still comes to Dolphins in some form in 2023?

LegionOfZoom
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2022
- Messages
- 347
- Reaction score
- 944
- Location
- NY
I could see Ross still bringing in Brady next year to be part owner, or slight chance to play in 2023.
All the dust would be settled, and its apparent Ross and Beal have huge interest in him. He also has a nice house in Miami.
Thoughts? Its not as crazy as it sounds.
Don't forget 2 months ago brady said this.
All the dust would be settled, and its apparent Ross and Beal have huge interest in him. He also has a nice house in Miami.
Thoughts? Its not as crazy as it sounds.
Don't forget 2 months ago brady said this.
Last edited: