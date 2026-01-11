 Chances (%) That Harbaugh Is Hired? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chances (%) That Harbaugh Is Hired?

  • 0%

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0-20%

    Votes: 19 47.5%

  • 20-40%

    Votes: 9 22.5%

  • 40-60%

    Votes: 9 22.5%

  • 60-80%

    Votes: 2 5.0%

  • 80-100%

    Votes: 1 2.5%
  • Total voters
    40
Stephen Colbert Popcorn GIF


Get your popcorn 🍿 ready!!!
 
I think Miami is the favorite because of the relationship he has with Ross and Ross checkbook
 
He’ll interview out of respect but I don’t think he’s seriously considering us nor is the kind of guy seeking the biggest paycheck.
 
