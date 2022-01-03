 Change of topic - former Fin DEs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Change of topic - former Fin DEs

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Just noticed Robert Quinn has 18 sacks this year for the Bears and Charles Harris has 7.5 and 15 QB hits for the Lions. Good for Harris to be finding his game after being given the bust treatment in Miami. As for Quinn, that’s a monster year for a guy that looked like a shell of his best Rams days two years ago. Seemed like a good dude, so kudos to him for resurrecting his career as well.
 
