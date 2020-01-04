Change your POV about 2019

13finfan4ever

13finfan4ever

May 23, 2005
673
122
39
Jacksonville, FL
ESPN told us that we were tanking for a draft pick.... think about that they told us we gave away several first round picks (Tannehill, Tunsil, Fitzpatrick) in one off season to get one first round pick (Tua).

do you really believe that that is a model that works??

This season was more about getting away from overrated players, fixing the salary cap, stacking draft picks, and finding 10-15 players on the back half of our roster than it was about picking in the first round. We found a few starters in undrafted, late round draft picks, or castoffs from other teams. We saw another former first round pick had some ability on our own roster... many were ready to part ways with Parker. We got rid of Kenyon Drake, a player that has one great Dolphins moment in the Miami Miracle and in two seasons he had 100+ yards rushing in two games.

many could argue that we failed to tank. But what if Tanking was just ESPNs plan for us. If our plan was to reset the roster, stack draft picks and find a few starters and a lot of depth we nailed it.

If this is the path they are on we should be a 7 win team next year and if we draft a QB they should watch Fitzpatrick for a season. This path is the path of Building slow, not the path of getting lucky with a first round draft pick becoming the next Dan Marino
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Nov 6, 2008
18,678
5,919
South Carolinia
I don't watch or listen to anything ESPN says.

Although the tank thing was true for awhile. This team was setup to fail..not in a fail that equals 0-16. But a fail in terms of no squeaking out 8 wins for no reason with guys not in the plans..

Tunsil and Minkah were apart of the future until Houston gave us a qb trade package and Minkah wanted out. Miami couldn't pass on Houstons offer. Once in a lifetime offer for a player much less a LT. Minkah wanted out after being played in spots he didn't want and that's more than fine. Miami got a first round pick for the kid. He's a fantastic player that's gonna be great for years to come.
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Jul 5, 2004
5,158
1,096
These tank predictions or accusations were simply just opinions. It is literally impossible to plan a tank for a #1 pick in the NFL because you will never get the players or coaches on board. All of these guys want to make money, and they arent getting that next big contract by playing bad and losing.
 
