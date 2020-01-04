Change your POV about 2019

ESPN told us that we were tanking for a draft pick.... think about that they told us we gave away several first round picks (Tannehill, Tunsil, Fitzpatrick) in one off season to get one first round pick (Tua).



do you really believe that that is a model that works??



This season was more about getting away from overrated players, fixing the salary cap, stacking draft picks, and finding 10-15 players on the back half of our roster than it was about picking in the first round. We found a few starters in undrafted, late round draft picks, or castoffs from other teams. We saw another former first round pick had some ability on our own roster... many were ready to part ways with Parker. We got rid of Kenyon Drake, a player that has one great Dolphins moment in the Miami Miracle and in two seasons he had 100+ yards rushing in two games.



many could argue that we failed to tank. But what if Tanking was just ESPNs plan for us. If our plan was to reset the roster, stack draft picks and find a few starters and a lot of depth we nailed it.



If this is the path they are on we should be a 7 win team next year and if we draft a QB they should watch Fitzpatrick for a season. This path is the path of Building slow, not the path of getting lucky with a first round draft pick becoming the next Dan Marino