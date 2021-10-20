 Changes coming... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Changes coming...

Big changes are coming. This includes players/coaching staff/FO. Some of those changes will be coming sooner rather than later.

However major changes won’t be happening until near the end of the season to the actual end of the season.

Ross has also taken most Grier’s control away which is a sign that Grier will very likely be on his way out.

For the rest of this season any type of trades or signings will be handled by committee by the “football people” as a whole.
 
MiaFins31 said:
Big changes are coming. This includes players/coaching staff/FO. Some of those changes will be coming sooner rather than later.

However major changes won’t be happening until near the end of the season to the actual end of the season.

Ross has also taken most Grier’s control away which is a sign that Grier will very likely be on his way out.

For the rest of this season any type of trades or signings will be handled by committee by the "football people" as a whole.
Ok, thanks Mr Ross. Appreciate the inside info you are blessed knowing
 
Post link or to the Locker with ye!!

Pirates Of The Caribbean GIF by Sea of Thieves
 
Delvin said:
Where is this coming from?

Why would you take Grier's power away and keep him around? Makes no sense.
Keep it professional. No need to make more noise right now. The season is done so just let it play out.

Grier has been around for so long theirs no need to embarrass him. He’s done that enough already himself.
 
MiaFins31 said:
Keep it professional. No need to make more noise right now. The season is done so just let it play out.

Grier has been around for so long theirs no need to embarrass him. He's done that enough already himself.
That doesn't make sense though. If you take his power away, you are embarrassing him.

Not to mention, if you want to turn this ship around, you need to start selling pieces. Who is going to be in charge of that if not Grier? Whatever GM you want to be in charge at the end of the season, needs to be in charge of the ship now.
 
djphinfan said:
thank you for the info, Im inclined to believe you know something..

i also trust CK, Says he hears Flores might not be safe.
Yeah CK said he heard rumblings that Adam Gase wasn’t safe and is hearing the same now.

It would take an incredible run for me to keep Flo and Grier at this point. 9 out of 11 for both and probably a few less but a much better overall on the field product for just Flo. Nothing changes I see no reason to retain either.
 
MiaFins31 said:
Big changes are coming. This includes players/coaching staff/FO. Some of those changes will be coming sooner rather than later.

However major changes won’t be happening until near the end of the season to the actual end of the season.

Ross has also taken most Grier’s control away which is a sign that Grier will very likely be on his way out.

For the rest of this season any type of trades or signings will be handled by committee by the "football people" as a whole.
Of course major changes are coming. No offense, but that's like saying water is wet.
 
Delvin said:
That doesn't make sense though. If you take his power away, you are embarrassing him.

Not to mention, if you want to turn this ship around, you need to start selling pieces. Who is going to be in charge of that if not Grier? Whatever GM you want to be in charge at the end of the season, needs to be in charge of the ship now.
Ah you see I wouldn’t want Grier selling pieces. He’s done enough damage. I’d rather do nothing and let the next regime make asset related decisions. I’m a firm believer that the people in the building and not how high the draft picks are is what will turn things. Some teams pick low and are always good others pick high and always suck. I know which one I want to be. Plus the 2021 draft class is nothing special, good year to make a bad move trading a pick (like we already did).
 
DolfanISS said:
Ah you see I wouldn't want Grier selling pieces. He's done enough damage. I'd rather do nothing and let the next regime make asset related decisions. I'm a firm believer that the people in the building and not how high the draft picks are is what will turn things. Some teams pick low and are always good others pick high and always suck. I know which one I want to be. Plus the 2021 draft class is nothing special, good year to make a bad love trading a pick (like we already did).
I wouldn't either, which is the point. Why miss out on the opportunity to gain on draft capital? Get your next GM in place now. Let them manage the fire sale and get their feet wet.
 
