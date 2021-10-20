Changes coming...

Big changes are coming. This includes players/coaching staff/FO. Some of those changes will be coming sooner rather than later.



However major changes won’t be happening until near the end of the season to the actual end of the season.



Ross has also taken most Grier’s control away which is a sign that Grier will very likely be on his way out.



For the rest of this season any type of trades or signings will be handled by committee by the “football people” as a whole.