Well. I will take a shot as I doubt McChicken will make the changes necessary. First and foremost - Play-calling is removed from McChicken. Let's start with the Offense. Again, this is my shot to start any kind of speak. Now, I know I am arm-chairing this so be graceful...LOL. I coached Baseball for a long time and many times a line-up change can speak the guys and you just might find the camaraderie necessary.



I will leave the QB position alone as this has been a complete disaster and I don't think anything fits. Leave Huntley there vs NE.



RB - Must move to Jeff Wilson. He runs hard and is physical, Match him with Ingold. Use the rest as change of pace...

WR - Washington, Hill and Waddle - No change here

TE - Need blocking so, Smythe and Connor- Two TE set.



OL - LT Paul, LG Jackson,C Brewer, RG Cotton, RT Lamm - What do we have to lose? They are horrific as it stands. Mix up just might jar them enough to start run blocking.



Defense - Although not as bad, still too many points and long sustained drives by opponents.



LDE -Hand

NT - Sieler

RDE - Campbell - I love the way he is playing.



LB's.. This unit really SUCKS. But here you go.

Ogbah - He is all out on every play. Too bad the rest can not play this way.

Brooks - Out of position on most plays but is making the tackles

Long - Fairly solid

Tindall - Way not give the guy a shot to see what we have vs NE. What do you have to lose. Notice here who I left out. Phillips can't stay healthy and hurts as he has no pash rush. Robinson is just plain invisible.



DB's: Not many changes here..

Holland

Ramsey

Kohou

Connor - Kids has spunk and grit. See what we have vs NE.



I am sure you all have your opinions but leaving as is will get us no where. It starts at the top with McChicken