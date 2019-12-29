Changing of the guard

Ding dong the witch is dead!

it has been an absolute NIGHTMARE being a Dolphin fan for the past two plus decades!

making it really dark has been the tuck rule - bellicheats Patriots.

I always believed it was Miami’s job to get the Patriots or no one will.

today is that day!!!

this crap patriot team cannot win in the playoffs and now with Flores and $130 million in free agency and a draft stock that is the envy of the league it’s time for Miami to kill the monster for good!!!
 
I've been dying to say this for years... Brady is finished. I'm convinced he won't even be in New England next year and I can see the Pats going through a bit of a rebuild.
 
He will not get it but he should - FLORES HANDS DOWN COACH OF THE YEAR!!?

Dude I am from Maryland and took my 2 sons to Miami to see the opening day Ravens Dolphins game.

the Ravens destroyed us!!!

the next week the Patriots humiliated us.

We lost Xavier Howard, Rashad Jones, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams, Kenyon Drake, a slew of promising young running backs...

we were a two point conversion int he Redskins game and a bad pass interference call in the Bills game - and a play in the Jets game from being 8-8....

this is so stunning!
 
I dont think brady is leaving until they find his official replacement. I wouldnt want to be the guy taking over for Brady lol
 
Brady blows. Take away the 10 sec po
Brady blows! Take away his 7 sec (polish his nails in the) pocket via legalized holding, soft balls, PI calls galore, tuck rule, pouty face potty face, etc.

and he's so ridiculously dink and dunk OVERRATED!

No. I don't like that POS inferior athlete masquerading as a QB!

LOL
 
I can't believe we won 5 games. Are you kidding me?

Now I'm excited for next year. Bring on the draft!
 
They may have another year...It’s Miami’s job to finish them for good...
Put a stake in their heart!
It’s time - we have the coaching and the $ and the draft...
Miami finishes these ****ers or no one does!!! That’s always been true!!!
 
There is a lot of truth to that. They have basically run roughshod over this division for the better part of 2 decades, penciling in 5 wins a year.
 
