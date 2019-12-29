Changing of the guard

Ding dong the witch is dead!



it has been an absolute NIGHTMARE being a Dolphin fan for the past two plus decades!



making it really dark has been the tuck rule - bellicheats Patriots.



I always believed it was Miami’s job to get the Patriots or no one will.



today is that day!!!



this crap patriot team cannot win in the playoffs and now with Flores and $130 million in free agency and a draft stock that is the envy of the league it’s time for Miami to kill the monster for good!!!