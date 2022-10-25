 Changing The Challenge Rule | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Changing The Challenge Rule

lukin88

lukin88

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 29, 2022
Messages
260
Reaction score
187
Age
50
Location
Canada
My proposal would be that each team can get unlimited challenges each game with one catch:
As soon as a team loses a Challenge, they can no longer Challenge for that game.
If they win the 1st challenge, they get a 2nd. They win the 2nd they get a third. They lose the 3rd..no more challenges.
This would be good for the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom