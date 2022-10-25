Changing The Challenge Rule

My proposal would be that each team can get unlimited challenges each game with one catch:
As soon as a team loses a Challenge, they can no longer Challenge for that game.
If they win the 1st challenge, they get a 2nd. They win the 2nd they get a third. They lose the 3rd..no more challenges.
This would be good for the game.
