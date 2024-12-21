 Changing the Narrative on 2024 Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Changing the Narrative on 2024 Season

What if:

1. Tua not on IR 4 games;
2. Austin Jackson not on IR; and
3. Armstead able to play 17 games.

We would be +4 in wins.

Remember, Ross thought we were Super Bowl material. He is and was delusional with all the talent which left after 2023 including but not limited to Wilkins, Hunt, Van Ginkel, Chubb (IR), etc.

I did not have high hopes for this season because of the way we ended 2023. We also installed a new defense.

We are not a soft football team talent-wise. Coaching is sub-par and Grier has drafted for need because Ross wants a title.

Grier will not survive a full rebuild. Nor will McDaniel.

We can win 10 games next year because of our record this year. The NFL is structured so that bad teams improve with an easier schedule and higher picks.

I think we need to rebuild the OL and TE and DL and Safety. We need a free agent LB.

We will run this same regime back in 2025.

Fins Up. One more point: Poyer has stayed injury free and his availability is his greatest ability.
 
It’s like my college football coach used to say, if it’s and buts were candy and nuts, it would be Christmas all year round.

Armstead has never played 1 full season in the NFL. Tua has struggled to stay on the field in college and the NFL. Chubb and Phillips both have significant injury histories. Even when Jackson is healthy, he’s one of the worst starting OT’s in the NFL.

You said it yourself, your best ability is your availability. Grier has doomed this team not only because they can’t compete with the best teams in the AFC when they are fully healthy, but also because our best players typically don’t play full seasons. We’ll never have home field advantage. That means this soft, finesse team will have to go on the road and play cold weather teams in conditions they don’t typically show up for.

I’ve fully set my expectations for Ross to bring back everyone next year. And I’ve also set my expectations that this will likely be a 7-10 win team that goes nowhere in the playoffs IF they make it next year.
 
There is a saying, "it is the NFL, all the players are hurt all of the time."

I think the problem is lack of depth. This team's oline has sucked for years and nothing has been done to fix it.

The defense is trash. Our linebackers are trash. Our DTs are trash. The DEs are cripples. Our depth is trash and that is because of bad drafting. When this team had an elite offense like last year we were a good team because the offense could hide our shitty, yet better than this year, defense.

This year the offense is mediocre and has exposed a defense that got worse than it was last year (likely by losing all of the guys you mentioned)

Did injuries play a role? Yes, but there will always be injuries
 
it's not a narrative. It's real. This is just not a very good football team. As for the injuries. How about the injuries that other teams have? We can say "if Tua and Phillips and on and on were playing" all we want but it's not fair to say we'd have more wins. We're 5-5 with Tua. that's who we are
 
There is a saying, "it is the NFL, all the players are hurt all of the time."

I think the problem is lack of depth. This team's oline has sucked for years and nothing has been done.
The Lions have 22 guys on IR and 7 of 11 defensive starters including their best players in Hutchinson, Anzalone, Davis III, MacNeil and the other edge guy they lost early on. Yet they are 12-2. Depth, scheme and coaching all huge factors. You’re right- our depth is so bad we can’t even cover kickoffs and punts. All of this is in the GM and HC.
 
Well, how did they look with those guys? Oh, yes, I remember, we were a fumble away from losing to the Jaguars.
 
