Changing the Narrative on 2024 Season

It’s like my college football coach used to say, if it’s and buts were candy and nuts, it would be Christmas all year round.



Armstead has never played 1 full season in the NFL. Tua has struggled to stay on the field in college and the NFL. Chubb and Phillips both have significant injury histories. Even when Jackson is healthy, he’s one of the worst starting OT’s in the NFL.



You said it yourself, your best ability is your availability. Grier has doomed this team not only because they can’t compete with the best teams in the AFC when they are fully healthy, but also because our best players typically don’t play full seasons. We’ll never have home field advantage. That means this soft, finesse team will have to go on the road and play cold weather teams in conditions they don’t typically show up for.



I’ve fully set my expectations for Ross to bring back everyone next year. And I’ve also set my expectations that this will likely be a 7-10 win team that goes nowhere in the playoffs IF they make it next year.