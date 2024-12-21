Changing the Narrative on 2024 Season

What if:
1. Tua not on IR 4 games;
2. Austin Jackson not on IR; and
3. Armstead able to play 17 games.
We would be +4 in wins.
Remember, Ross thought we were Super Bowl material. He is and was delusional with all the talent which left after 2023 including but not limited to Wilkins, Hunt, Van Ginkel, Chubb (IR), etc.
I did not have high hopes for this season because of the way we ended 2023. We also installed a new defense.
We are not a soft football team talent-wise. Coaching is sub-par and Grier has drafted for need because Ross wants a title.
Grier will not survive a full rebuild. Nor will McDaniel.
We can win 10 games next year because of our record this year. The NFL is structured so that bad teams improve with an easier schedule and higher picks.
I think we need to rebuild the OL and TE and DL and Safety. We need a free agent LB.
We will run this same regime back in 2025.
Fins Up. One more point: Poyer has stayed injury free and his availability is his greatest ability.
