 Channing Crowder on The Pat McAfee Show | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Channing Crowder on The Pat McAfee Show

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
10
Reaction score
39
Age
43
Location
Miami, FL
Channing shares some great stories from his time playing with the Dolphins. Playing for Saban and the players that went after Saban. He talks Cam Cameron and a bunch of other topics. Some NSFW language in the video so be careful when you listen if you are around small children or in a public place...lol

dolphinstalk.com

Channing Crowder on The Pat McAfee Show - Miami Dolphins

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder was on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon and told a bunch of great stories from his time in the league playing for the Miami Dolphins, his thoughts on the XFL, and all football leagues that play in the spring and much more. Including some...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
5,546
Reaction score
1,975
Crowder is great, no question about it. He was made to entertain on the radio. And he does so from the perspective of a former player. He plays silly but he’s a sharp guy behind the facade. The guy has good insights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom