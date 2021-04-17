Channing Crowder on The Pat McAfee Show - Miami Dolphins Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder was on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon and told a bunch of great stories from his time in the league playing for the Miami Dolphins, his thoughts on the XFL, and all football leagues that play in the spring and much more. Including some...

Channing shares some great stories from his time playing with the Dolphins. Playing for Saban and the players that went after Saban. He talks Cam Cameron and a bunch of other topics. Some NSFW language in the video so be careful when you listen if you are around small children or in a public place...lol