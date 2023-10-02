Channing Tindall and Cam Smith

Phinsfan4089
Officially busts. If you can not get snaps on this dumpster fire of a D it is time to get that CDL.
Bit early to be writing off Cam Smith. You're overreacting and frankly, I mean this will all respect, acting like a brat. Losses happen. Let's get more upset at our coaching staff than some rookie
Minkah FitzpatrickWhen's the last time we drafted a defensive player that turned into an All Pro? Howard back in 2016? Jesus that's insane, especially considering the draft capital we've had.
Tindall? Yup, he's a bust.
Your birth was a bust
You obviously forgotten about Holland, Wilkins and Phillips. You people need to go to bed. The sky isn't falling
Just check out OPs history of posts prior to posting here gentlemen. Slight insight.