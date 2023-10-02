 Channing Tindall and Cam Smith | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Channing Tindall and Cam Smith

When's the last time we drafted a defensive player that turned into an All Pro? Howard back in 2016? Jesus that's insane, especially considering the draft capital we've had.
 
Bit early to be writing off Cam Smith. You’re overreacting and frankly, I mean this will all respect, acting like a brat. Losses happen. Let’s get more upset at our coaching staff than some rookie
 
CANDolphan said:
Bit early to be writing off Cam Smith. You’re overreacting and frankly, I mean this will all respect, acting like a brat. Losses happen. Let’s get more upset at our coaching staff than some rookie
O Our coaching staff has shown they can not get it done in bug names.
 
Phinsfan4089 said:
Officially busts. If you can not get snaps on this dumpster fire of a D it is time to get that CDL.
Tindall? Yup, he’s a bust.

Cam Smith? Maybe we’ll know when this staff lets him play. I don’t for a second that he doesn’t have the skills to play better than trash like Kelvin Joseph.
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
Bring back Igbinoghene!
Just check out OPs history of posts prior to posting here gentlemen. Slight insight.
 
If both of them are really worse than who's suiting up we're in real trouble. I'd rather get burned with young players we drafted. The strategy of everyone has to sit around and wait a few years to see the field is dumb AF.
 
Another post from a sky is falling type. Your last threads were real gems too
 
superphin said:
superphin said:
You obviously forgotten about Holland, Wilkins and Phillips. You people need to go to bed. The sky isn’t falling
 
E30M3 said:
Just check out OPs history of posts prior to posting here gentlemen. Slight insight.
Literally only posts negative things

@Phinsfan4089

is there ANY part of our team you liked the prior 3 weeks? or just here to bitch and moan on days after a loss? or even just negative plays during a win jeeesh
 
