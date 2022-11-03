 Channing Tindall | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Channing Tindall

spiketex

spiketex

We are now approaching wk 9 of the season and little to no Channing Tindall involvement in games. What is the word on him? I can be patient but interested to hear if he's looking decent at practice or if he is visibly underperforming and looking like a dud. His college resume on a top Georgia Bulldogs team that won the championship was impressive, but looking forward to seeing make plays for the Dolphins. What have you heard?
 
EPBro

EPBro

Duke Riley, going to keep beating that drum.

He's making plays and is fast.

Baker being asked to do a lot of different things. Been doing a lot of dirty work but would like to see more big plays.

Erob can come down hill and hit. That's about it.

Perhaps with Chubb and a thick rotation on the edge to keep guys fresh it will take pressure off the CBs and the LBs in coverage.
 
M

Miami151

Here‘s one pre-draft scouting report which pokes at his over-reliance on athleticism to offset lack of instincts and awareness.

Strengths​

Tindall performed well as a rotational linebacker, and last year, finally got his first taste of real playing time in his fourth year as a Bulldog. He made the most of that opportunity, racking up 67 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He was yet another impressive defensive player with clear NFL potential with that dominant Georgia defense.
As a run defender, Tindall possesses above-average speed and athleticism that allows him to flow with the offense, sealing off either edge or routing himself through blockers to the ball carrier. He maintains a good stance when hitting the gap, creating consistent wrap up and leverage when taking down ball carriers. It was rare that a tackle got away from him. When blockers get to the second level, he provides a quick pop, and is excellent at leveraging himself past them and securing the tackle. He uses that burst to great success as a pass rusher, selling coverage before quickly popping into the backfield to provide a hit on the quarterback.
Tindall succeeds in the passing game, as well, with the speed to match up well with tight ends and stick with running backs out of the back field. He sticks well with his target, and will generally not get lost in a route.

Weaknesses

The biggest unavoidable question for Tindall is why, in the four years of being in the program as a highly touted recruit, he wasn’t able to start. This is mitigated by the fact the players he was behind will also be high draft picks, but it’s fair to wonder if he can break that mold once he gets to the next level. It’s a tough evaluation for a rotational linebacker with tons of NFL talent around him.
Tindall also gets lost at times, and bites on both play fakes and counters. His speed mitigated a lot of that in college, but if he’s starting in the NFL, he’ll need to improve his instincts and awareness. This should come with more experience, as well as NFL-level coaching.
 
Ivan Pace Jr. Cincinnati Bearcats LB.

He’s going to rise big time from that late 2nd/3rd area I see him in.

We need the easier positions to fill at this point, minus a CB. OG, LB, RB (long term) so this draft should be more fruitful and impactful than the 2022 class.

LB might be easier (and cheaper) to fill in FA. This kid is explosive though and I’d love to add him. He was a RB/DE in HS. Leads the country in TFL and near the top in sacks. Not bad for 6’0 220 LBs.

He’ll be at a lot of post season award shows.

His brother Deswhan should also get drafted, maybe 4th/5th. Former S turned LB.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

EPBro said:
Duke Riley, going to keep beating that drum.

He's making plays and is fast.

Baker being asked to do a lot of different things. Been doing a lot of dirty work but would like to see more big plays.

Erob can come down hill and hit. That's about it.

Perhaps with Chubb and a thick rotation on the edge to keep guys fresh it will take pressure off the CBs and the LBs in coverage.
Dude is having a great year
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

My projection was whiles his athleticism and speed is great he was very raw instinctively and would fall for some miss direction.

I thought the kid played better than I thought in preseason

Hey if Ezukama after his all world rookie preseason can’t see the field then nothing surprises me
 
Atila

Atila

Duke Riley has definitely been a pleasant surprise this season. Making tons of plays consistently. Maybe it's the blonde hair, too, but you notice him.

Also curious on what the word is with Tindall and also consider it disappointing that he gets basically zero snaps.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

It seems similar to how Kyle Shanahan and SF bring players along. Granted, the 49ers are a veteran team with most positions filled. But, they usually don't rush draft picks.

Banks, the OG from Notre Dame, is a recent example. He sat the entire 2021 season, but is now a starter.

No idea if Tindall is advancing or not. But linebacker would appear to be a need with that 2nd or one of the two 3rd rounders in upcoming draft.
 
