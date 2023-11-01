 Channing Tindall | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Channing Tindall

Durango2020

Durango2020

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
1,159
Reaction score
2,617
Location
USA
Haven't heard anything regarding him. I was expecting to see him more this season, but that hasn't been the case. Any info on him?
 
He's been a good special team player. He spent last year trying to grasp the Boyer playbook and play with speed and instinct. This year, it's the same thing with the Fangio system. I'm not writing him off yet, but he needs to start getting some snaps or he'll be relegated to special teams and a modest next contract.
 
he has played in all 8 games.

he had two assisted tackles in the Denver game (probably when it was out of hand).

the rest was all special teams.

i think it was taking him a while to learn the Boyer defense, no reason to think he would be able to learn the Fangio defense quicker.

if he has to think and can't just react, that negates most of what he's got going for him (speed).
 
Baker just does NOT come off of the field... most weeks he gets 100% of the snaps.

Hard to say if this is an indictment of Tindall or just that Baker is an iron man.
 
Feverdream said:
Baker just does NOT come off of the field... most weeks he gets 100% of the snaps.

Hard to say if this is an indictment of Tindall or just that Baker is an iron man.
Click to expand...
Jerome Baker is a helluva lot better player than many on FH realize. He is tough and he is athletic. I think that he's playing better this season under Fangio, too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom