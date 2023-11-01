Channing Tindall

Durango2020
Haven't heard anything regarding him. I was expecting to see him more this season, but that hasn't been the case. Any info on him?
Busy filming Magic Mike III?Haven't heard anything regarding him. I was expecting to see him more this season, but that hasn't been the case. Any info on him?
Jerome Baker is a helluva lot better player than many on FH realize. He is tough and he is athletic. I think that he's playing better this season under Fangio, too.Baker just does NOT come off of the field... most weeks he gets 100% of the snaps.
Hard to say if this is an indictment of Tindall or just that Baker is an iron man.