Character

The core of our team is really young. Let’s be honest, this year was never supposed to be our year. It was Buffalo’s year. They were the favorites from the beginning of the season. I loved how this team responded today given the adversity we were experiencing. There are no moral victories but this core showed character today. I think next year is our time. Sometimes teams need to lose first before they win big.
 
Now that they've tasted it, they'll be more hungry for it...
 
Don’t hold your breath that’s for sure. 20 plus years and counting with the decision making that are made for this franchise
 
Completely agree with you, this team has a lot of heart and these growing pains will pay off. They will protect Tua even more with equipment and personnel. McD will figure out quicker calls. Others will keep progressing too. A healthy Tua this year and this was a contender, next year we will be a FORCE!
 
