The core of our team is really young. Let’s be honest, this year was never supposed to be our year. It was Buffalo’s year. They were the favorites from the beginning of the season. I loved how this team responded today given the adversity we were experiencing. There are no moral victories but this core showed character today. I think next year is our time. Sometimes teams need to lose first before they win big.