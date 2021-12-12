 Chargers are making Dolphins look bad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chargers are making Dolphins look bad

ChitownPhins28

Beating a crappy Giants team senseless. Was it that Glennon actually played pretty well against us vs a horrible Daniel Jones? Jones Blows!

Still, our OL and run game just makes it too hard for Dolphins O to score points and bury teams we should be killing.
We almost never get guys wide open (because teams dont respect our run game) or blast off on long TD runs. We had some great plays vs Baltimore though. With Parker healthy and contributing, we do have a nice set of skill players.

It was a nice development season but 2021 Dolphins aren't going anywhere and the ceiling will never raise until we can run the ball.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Lol This isn’t college football where you need style points. A 20+ pt win over the giants is still just one win just like Miami’s 11 pt win over them…still worth one in the win column.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Because every team is exactly the same every week? Agree on some of that though.
 
Clueless fans we have.
 
