Chargers are making Dolphins look bad

Beating a crappy Giants team senseless. Was it that Glennon actually played pretty well against us vs a horrible Daniel Jones? Jones Blows!



Still, our OL and run game just makes it too hard for Dolphins O to score points and bury teams we should be killing.

We almost never get guys wide open (because teams dont respect our run game) or blast off on long TD runs. We had some great plays vs Baltimore though. With Parker healthy and contributing, we do have a nice set of skill players.



It was a nice development season but 2021 Dolphins aren't going anywhere and the ceiling will never raise until we can run the ball.