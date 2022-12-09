Chargers/ Dolphins PFF grades ahead of the game

Tua and Hill's grades are monsters. Funny thing is this is going to be the Waddle game.Here’s a quick look at PFF scores for both teams going into Sunday’s game.
Sorry for the blurry image.
View attachment 124883View attachment 124884
I'd actually be curious to see how our line graded out in the games Tua didn't play in compared to the games he did. The eye test for me is that he makes the line so much better when he plays. But I have no numbers to back that opinion up.I dig this layout, thanks for posting.
On paper, our OL actually looks AMAZING. That's kinda funny.