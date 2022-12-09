 Chargers/ Dolphins PFF grades ahead of the game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chargers/ Dolphins PFF grades ahead of the game

Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
5,782
Reaction score
2,779
Location
Los Angeles, CA
I dig this layout, thanks for posting.

On paper, our OL actually looks AMAZING. That's kinda funny.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
2,211
Reaction score
3,416
Atila said:
I dig this layout, thanks for posting.

On paper, our OL actually looks AMAZING. That's kinda funny.
Click to expand...
I'd actually be curious to see how our line graded out in the games Tua didn't play in compared to the games he did. The eye test for me is that he makes the line so much better when he plays. But I have no numbers to back that opinion up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom